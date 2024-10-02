Hillary Clinton exposes Trump’s post-election scheme in latest memoir

On the afternoon of January 6, 2021, Hillary Clinton arrived home from a walk near her house in Chappaqua, New York, and found her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, and daughter Chelsea transfixed to the television in their breakfast room.

There was chaos at the Capitol, the iconic building in Washington DC. A cult mob of Donald Trump supporters was attacking police officers and forcing its way into the Capitol to disrupt certification of the 2020 election results. Trump himself had delivered a speech to a seething crowd and incited them to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, which harbours the Capitol, for an insurrection.

Trump’s claims of extensive voter fraud had been exposed as a lie, with every court rejecting his outrageous and nonsensical claims. Honest state and local election officials – both Republicans and Democrats – had resisted his narcissistic and intimidating tactics. He declined to admit that he had lost the popular vote by a margin of eight million, and the decisive electoral college vote, which he garnered 232 to Joe Biden's resounding 306.

Biden and Kamala Harris had additionally won all the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which consisted of a total of 46 collegiate votes, enough to insulate their victory. They won the traditionally Republican states of Georgia, New Mexico and Arizona.

Hillary was familiar with the Capitol. The building held one of her brightest memories. With the thrill of civic responsibility, she had taken the oath of office in the Senate on January 3, 2001, as Senator from New York, accompanied by Bill, Chelsea, and her mother Dorothy, who beamed proudly from the gallery above. She had sworn to support and defend the US constitution against all enemies – foreign and domestic. Two decades later, those enemies were swarming that same Senate chamber.

In her brand new memoir Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections of Life, Love and Liberty, which was released on September 17, 2024, Hillary discloses chilling discoveries. She mentions how the same war drums that were sounded on January 6, 2021, are now being exacerbated with an extra dimension of zest, vigour and hysteria to instigate a coup d’état and castigate the election results.

Hillary advices the public that it should negate the laxity of assuming Trump and his cult of allies won't try to perpetrate a preconceived incursion of power once more. It's not an alluded speculation, it’s what Trump himself has promised and it's emblematic of the corrosive misconstrued beliefs he affirms to.

The cover of Hillary Clinton's memoir, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections of Life, Love, and Liberty. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

In her memoir, she elaborates how a 2023 report from the indispensable Brennan Centre for Justice, details consequential actions that the Trump cult is planning and how a more tediously meticulous and surgically sophisticated election denial campaign is being orchestrated.

Trump has more at stake in the 2024 election because he's facing 54 felony charges inclusive of rape, fraud and inciting the January 2022 insurrection and intends to muscle his way back into the oval office by any means necessary, to pardon himself

He is laying the groundwork for future violence amidst a growing discontent of simmering racial hatred, which is the major ingredient of his malignant fanatics. Unbelievably, the memoir says, he has alluded that, 'If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.' The defeat in 2022 of prominent election deniers and republican gubernatorial nominees Kari Lake of Arizona and Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania during the midterm elections, may have provisioned numerous citizens with the false sense of relief and complacency.

Hillary quotes a study from Organisation Informing Democracy, which identified hundreds of begrudged local officials across six battleground states who have taken anti-democratic actions. They've sworn not to certify vote totals, and many of them are set to administer and influence the 2024 elections. They’re county clerks, municipal election commissioners, state legislators and members of canvassing boards.

They are operating in an elusive, subtle and clandestine manner and have learnt from their 2020 mistakes. Majority of Americans have never heard of them and they play vital roles in making the electoral system work. They include Peggy Judd from Cochise County, Arizona, who participated in the January 6, rally just before the insurrection occurred and continues to promote Trump’s big-lie about the 2020 election being stolen.

Judd, an elected member of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, in 2022, refused to certify the results of the midterm elections until she was compelled to do so by a judge. There are thousands of Judds spread across the US, especially in battleground swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In late February 2024, a mob of Trumpist election deniers rushed onto the stage at a meeting of the board of supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, forcing officials to flee.

In the state of Georgia, which Joe Biden won by a narrow 11,779 votes in 2020, the Trump aligned Georgia State Election Board is relentlessly advancing a pair of rule changes that will disrupt the certification of election results. Among the changes include two witnesses’ hand counting paper ballots in every ballot box to verify that the count matches the number of ballots recorded. This activity could stretch to weeks with the acrimonious purpose of delaying the announcement of results to subject the Georgian election to disrepute.

For a decade, Trump’s antagonism, which consisted of his four years in the White House, has contaminated the harmonious atmosphere in US political stratosphere. However, as the 2024 presidential election approaches, his disingenuous geographical prejudice has gravitated into a studiously engineered grassroots strategy that if not precisely subdued, will lead him back to the white house through a coup d’état.