Glass slippers or glass ceilings: Which path should our girls take?

Our world becomes a better place when individuals are accepted for their talents, skills, and abilities, irrespective of their gender. Women have long been victims of the glass ceiling.

The term ‘glass ceiling’ is a metaphor used to describe the unseen obstacles that women face that hinder their progress and prevent them from advancing within the system. The barrier exists because of preconceived notions about gender roles, age, colour, wages, and many other factors.

There is no roadmap to success specifically tailored to women. In one research study, it was discovered that there is a significant imbalance in the representation of women in executive positions, particularly in Kenya, Asia, and the Pacific region. At the same time, the situation in developed countries is not overly bleak either.

Why can’t we promote the idea that our daughters have the option to choose between wearing glass slippers and breaking glass ceilings, or even pursue both simultaneously? The question is clarified by the notion that women are taught to embody perfection, fragility, and helplessness. They are not taught to be fearless and fierce. They do not have the option to behave in ways that do not conform to their strictly defined gender roles.

“You should behave in a ladylike manner. No, please, don't get emotional,” “please, refrain from talking back,” “there is no need to pursue further studies; eventually, you will become a homemaker,” “it would be beneficial for you to learn how to cook.” “What have you done to your body?” “You will not find anyone willing to marry you.” “Please, correct yourself.”

The terms “should” and “shouldn't” are examples of the concept known as the “tyranny of the should,” which was introduced by Karen Horney, a renowned psychoanalyst.

Child marriage

In Kenya, there exists a long-standing cultural practice that unfortunately accepts the marriage of young brides without their consent to significantly older men. This tradition has resulted in challenges, including adolescent pregnancy and limited access to education for girls.

Kenya is merely an example of a problem that exists on a much larger scale. Recognising it as an exemplary case, leaders and educators worldwide have reached a consensus that the solution lies in ensuring that every child has the inherent right to education. This notion should supersede the prevailing culture, which often undervalues the importance of education.

The status quo has always been a men’s club, and women have never been considered for leadership roles. Women in Kenya have made significant contributions to political history, but their efforts have not been properly recognised.

The lack of acknowledgement has led to a lack of role models for women in all areas of public life. Proponents of women's issues should involve grassroots women more in the struggle. This defeats women's main purpose of improving their status in society.

Finally, the paper discusses the lessons that can be learned for the future from this historical example. Women are warned about being at a critical point. They could either progress or return to their marginalised status from the pre-colonial era. They should seize this opportunity to improve their position in society by striving for prominent positions.

Despite the fact that women own 31.4 per cent of formal businesses, they are still prevalent in the nation. Kenyan women entrepreneurs frequently face a lack of access to business development services, which hinders their ability to thrive and exacerbates the existing gender gap.

The global community thrives when individuals are acknowledged and valued for their talents, skills, and abilities, irrespective of their gender. Throughout history, women have faced significant barriers to their professional advancement, commonly referred to as the glass ceiling.

The term "glass ceiling" is a metaphor commonly employed to illustrate the intangible obstacles imposed upon women, hindering their advancement within the established structure. The presence of this barrier can be attributed to preconceived notions surrounding gender roles, age, race, wages, and other factors.

The path to achieving success is often perceived as elusive for women. One study revealed a significant disparity in the representation of women in executive roles, particularly in Kenya, Asia, and the Pacific region. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the situation in developed countries is not overly pessimistic either.

In the words of Jyoti Mukherjee, CEO of Software Technologies Limited, "If we are able to export our products to the USA, India, and Uganda, that means we have the capacity to make Kenya the IT powerhouse in the region."

In the corporate world, the concept of the "glass ceiling" remains just as relevant today as it did in the past. As mentioned previously, glass ceilings continue to exist in workplaces, manifesting not only in pay discrimination but also in instances of sexual harassment, workplace exploitation, and a sense of insecurity among women caused by the behaviour of their male counterparts.

Equal opportunities

For centuries, women have been seen as burdens from the moment they are born. To challenge this outdated belief, it is crucial to educate men about the importance of gender equality and provide them with equal opportunities and support to overcome these barriers.

Remember, one should never doubt oneself, as there are plenty of people who will do so. There will always be another woman whispering, "You've got this," in the ear of every great woman. There will always be individuals who doubt a woman's ability to independently create something, but the reality is that she can and is successfully doing so.

It is important to educate our daughters and sisters about the boundless strength and ambition that women possess. They should also learn to worry less about trying to fit into glass slippers and focus more on breaking glass ceilings, thus supporting and empowering each other while embracing femininity, as it holds its own beauty. Every revolution requires a soundtrack.