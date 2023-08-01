Women going beyond barriers to drive journalism

Women have been making significant strides in journalism, breaking barriers and challenging societal norms to realise success in a traditionally patriarchal society. Though faced with limited opportunities and many challenges, women journalists have continued to shatter the glass ceiling, excel and inspire future generations.

Some of the most notable examples include British-Iranian journalist and television host Christiane Amanpour, CNN chief international anchor. She has covered some of the biggest news events, including the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Arab Spring. Her fearless reporting and commitment to telling the stories of those who are often marginalised have earned her widespread recognition.

Another woman who has made a lasting impact is Dana Priest, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist known for her reporting on the US military and intelligence communities. She has written extensively on the war in Iraq, the CIA’s use of secret detention facilities, and the Pentagon’s use of private contractors in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Incisive

Rachel Maddow, the host of MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, has become one of the most influential voices in American politics. Her sharp analyses and incisive commentaries on issues such as the Iraq War and healthcare reform have helped shape public opinion and drive important conversations.

Cokie Roberts, a veteran political commentator, has covered American politics for three decades and has been a leading figure on issues of women’s rights, civil rights, and social justice. Her work has helped bring attention to the importance of these issues in the national conversation and inspired others to follow in her footsteps.

April Ryan, the White House correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks, has covered five presidential administrations and become one of the most prominent African-American journalists covering the White House. She is known for her tenacity and her commitment to holding those in power accountable. She has inspired countless people into journalism.

Fearless

In Africa, many women journalists have made an impact in their respective countries and beyond. One such woman is Kadija Sesay, a Sierra Leonean journalist and former CNN correspondent who has reported on sensitive issues, including Ebola and the war in Syria. She is known for her fearless reporting and commitment to giving a voice to the marginalised.

Sophie Ikenye is a BBC news presenter from Kenya. She is a main presenter for Focus on Africa on BBC World News. In her media and journalism career, Ikenye has covered key events in Africa, including the 2011 Nigerian presidential elections, the Libya crisis and the death of Nelson Mandela (2013). She has interviewed more than 15 African presidents and other prominent personalities.

Ghida Fakhry, a Lebanese-Moroccan journalist and former Al Jazeera English anchor, has reported on a wide range of issues, including the Arab Spring, the refugee crisis, and the ongoing conflict in Syria. She is known for her insightful reporting and commitment to shedding light on important issues.

Virtually, women have shattered the glass ceiling and made a sustainable impact in journalism. Their contributions should be celebrated and recognised as the world works towards creating a diverse and inclusive field of journalism that provides equal opportunities. By breaking barriers and promoting equality, women’s voices will continue to be heard in society and their power in journalism felt.