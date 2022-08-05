Gender stereotypes hold no water in this day and age

A friend recently shared a video of a girl riding a bicycle from school. She was cycling so fast on the sidewalk in a high-end neighbourhood.

He accompanied the video with an emoji expression of "superb". Also, the video was presumably taken by a woman as her voice is heard expressing her amusement. The reaction of both my friend and the woman in the video is a perfect example of a gender stereotype.

The United Nations Human Rights Office defines gender stereotype as a generalised view or preconception about attributes or characteristics, or the roles that are or ought to be possessed by, or performed by, women and men.

This essentially means women and men are expected to behave in a distinct manner or play particular roles. In the eyes of communities across Kenya, these expectations are static. But time has proved that indeed they are fluid and going against them does no harm to either gender.

In this case, it is shocking that a girl can actually ride a bike and, in fact, perfectly do so, as seen in the manner she comfortably rides in her uniform. Her performance contradicts the generalised view that bicycles are the preserve of boys.

These preconceived ideas largely infringe on women’s and girls' freedom of choice and expression. They interfere with their political participation, interpersonal relations, general well-being, sexual and reproductive health, among other issues.

In northern Kenya where negotiated democracy is prevalent, for instance, women are perceived as lacking in the ability to lead. They are to be led and not to show direction.

This region has, however, produced some phenomenal women leaders in Kenya like Fatuma Dullo, Isiolo senator and deputy majority leader in Senate, and Kabale Tache, acting chief executive officer of National Land Commission.

This perception is, however, not limited to this part of the country. It is widely held in Western, Coast, Eastern, Rift Valley and Central parts of Kenya. In cosmopolitan regions like Nairobi and Nakuru, the notion has somewhat been diluted with a mix of modernism and civilisation.

Among the Kikuyu, women and girls are considered fragile and so when a goat is slaughtered, they are given the presumed softer parts such as forelegs and ribs to eat. This perception follows them in how they should build their character. They are expected to be soft and perform ‘soft’ duties or roles.

Well, does being managing director and chief executive officer of Kenya Electricity Generating Company or East African Breweries come across as a soft job? Ask Rebecca Miano or Jane Karuku. The two are among the 50 African women recognised as the continent's corporate leaders.

Muslim women have, for decades, carried the tag of oppression by virtue of wearing a veil. And, therefore, they don't lead, or go to school and supermarkets, or even own businesses. Yet in Amina Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture, we have a lawyer and diplomat.

Among the Kisii, girls are not allowed to climb onto the roof, lest they become barren. As it is, many Kisii women have graduated as architects, engineers, builders or artisans. They get to the roofs to fix iron sheets, tiles or even solar panels and they have had children.

Family planning is generalised to be a woman's issue. When they fail and get pregnant, they are blamed for being reckless. But there are men who have undergone vasectomy as a family planning method and are proud of it like Moses Kimathi, alias DJ Moz. Is that not reason enough to disprove the perception?