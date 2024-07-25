From prison to presidency:  The day Ellen Johnson Sirleaf narrowly dodged a political assassination

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's memoir This Child Will Be Great offers a gripping account of her tumultuous journey in Liberian politics, particularly during the early 1980s under the regime of Samuel Doe. The narrative provides a vivid glimpse into the volatile political landscape of Liberia and the personal risks Sirleaf faced in her pursuit of democracy and economic reform.

In July 1983, Sirleaf, then Vice President of Citibank's African regional office in Nairobi, flew to Monrovia during her vacation to become a founding member of the Liberian Action Party. The plan was for her to run as vice president alongside the popular politician Jackson F. Doe (unrelated to President Samuel Doe) in the upcoming elections. This political realignment threatened President Doe, who had previously promised to step down and return to the army barracks.

Sirleaf's pivotal moment came when she delivered a keynote speech at a meeting of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas in Philadelphia. In her address, she praised the newfound political consciousness in Liberia while also providing an honest account of the tensions reminiscent of the period before Samuel Doe's 1980 coup.

She emphasized the need for economic recovery and an end to the rampant corruption that had plagued the country for decades.

The speech, while well-received by the audience, would soon land Sirleaf in hot water. After delivering it, she made the fateful decision to visit her mother in Monrovia before returning to Kenya – a choice she would come to regret.

Upon arrival in Monrovia, Sirleaf was summoned to the presidential mansion. There, she faced not only President Doe but also his generals and top ministers. The atmosphere was tense as Doe's foreign affairs minister read aloud excerpts from Sirleaf's Philadelphia speech. Her words about Liberia being governed by men more skilled with guns than economic matters particularly enraged Doe, who was sensitive about his lack of education.

House arrest

The situation quickly escalated, with the men in the room hurling insults and accusations at Sirleaf. Doe, now pacing the room, baselessly accused her of plotting to assassinate him. The only voice of reason came from Henry Dubar, a Krahn military general, who persuaded Doe to spare Sirleaf's life to avoid international backlash.

Instead of execution, Sirleaf was placed under house arrest by Doe's minister of justice, Jenkins Scott, described in the memoir as "a mass murderer and one of the most dreaded men in Liberia." Ten days later, Doe announced that an attempted coup d'état, allegedly orchestrated by his former confidant Amos Sawyer, had been intercepted.

In an act of malice, Doe ordered Sirleaf to be moved from house arrest to the infamous Post Stockade military prison at the Barclay Training Centre. This marked Sirleaf's first experience with the psychological trauma of imprisonment. Given Doe's track record, many feared for Sirleaf's life.

Sirleaf was then wrongfully tried for sedition before a military court, found guilty, and sentenced to ten years of hard labour. She faced the prospect of transfer to Belle Yalla, a notorious rural prison from which convicts rarely returned alive.

However, the international community rallied to Sirleaf's defence. Citibank demanded her release, as did her network of friends and colleagues in Washington and the World Bank. The US Congress passed a non-binding resolution calling for a block on all foreign assistance to Liberia if Doe failed to release her. Major international media outlets, including The New York Times, closely covered the situation.

The pressure mounted as the US Congress suspended $25 million in aid to Liberia. Two weeks after her guilty verdict, Sirleaf was released from prison.

Authoritarian regime

This harrowing experience, as recounted in Sirleaf's memoir, illustrates the personal risks she took in her pursuit of political reform in Liberia. It also highlights the power of international pressure in influencing political outcomes in developing nations.

Sirleaf's memoir provides a unique insider's perspective on Liberian politics during a critical period in the country's history. Her account of the confrontation with Doe and its aftermath is particularly revealing, offering insights into the workings of an authoritarian regime and the challenges faced by those who dare to speak truth to power.

The book also sheds light on the complex interplay between domestic politics and international relations. The role played by the US Congress, international media, and global financial institutions in securing Sirleaf's release demonstrates the leverage that external actors can exert in such situations.

Furthermore, Sirleaf's story is a testament to her resilience and determination. Despite facing imprisonment and the threat of execution, she remained committed to her vision for a better Liberia. This experience undoubtedly shaped her future political career, which would eventually lead her to become Africa's first elected female head of state.

"This Child Will Be Great" is not just a political memoir; it's a story of courage, perseverance, and the power of conviction. Sirleaf's vivid recollections and candid reflections make for a compelling read, offering valuable lessons for aspiring leaders and anyone interested in African politics and history.

The memoir serves as a reminder of the personal sacrifices often required in the pursuit of political change. It also underscores the importance of international solidarity in supporting democratic movements and protecting human rights advocates in challenging political environments.

The memoir also provides a fascinating glimpse into a crucial period in Liberian history. Her personal story of confronting authoritarianism and surviving to fight another day is both inspiring and instructive.

Jeff Anthony is a novelist, a Big Brother Africa 2 Kenyan representative and founder of Jeff's Fitness Centre @jeffbigbrother