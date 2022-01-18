Female aspirants out to fight off gender bias in polls

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga gets traditional artifacts from Karachuonyo women when she was endorsed to vie for Homa Bay governor on December 30, 2021. She says women aspirants are discouraged to drop out of races.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Mary Wangari

What you need to know:

  • United Nations forum for women in leadership has urged the government and other stakeholders to provide a safe environment for female aspirants.
  • Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga cites discriminatory demands aimed at discouraging aspiring women leaders.
  • Face limitations on where to vie and the fear of being attacked by goons

Societal prejudices and gender bias remain the greatest obstacles for female political aspirants even as Kenya approaches the third General Election under the 2010 Constitution set for August 9.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.