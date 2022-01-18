Female aspirants out to fight off gender bias in polls

Societal prejudices and gender bias remain the greatest obstacles for female political aspirants even as Kenya approaches the third General Election under the 2010 Constitution set for August 9.

From limitations on where to vie for an elective post to the fear of being attacked by goons in their homes or during political rallies, Kenyan female politicians have had to develop thick skin to navigate the murky waters of politics.

Where do they belong?

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga recently decried discriminatory demands aimed at discouraging aspiring women leaders by daring them to contest for elective seats from areas they hail from or where they are married, depending on how convenient it is for male opponents.

The legislator is one of the women facing an uphill task in their political aspirations. Her competitors in the Homa Bay gubernatorial race have told her to contest in Kisumu County where she was born.

“When a woman aspirant wants to vie for an elective position from her place of origin, she is told to get married and vie for the seat in her husband’s ancestral home. A woman who is married, on the other hand, is told to vie for the elective post in her parents’ home,” she lamented.

The issue is not just limited to the Nyanza region, as Dr Juliet Gathoni, who has declared her interest in Kiambu governor seat held by James Nyoro, adds.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, the Kanu politician said her greatest obstacle has been pressure to go back to her county of birth, Nakuru. She is married in Kiambu County.

She says it is the second time she will be contesting an elective seat after unsuccessfully vying for Kiambu senatorial post in 2017.

“Being told to return and vie for the post from where I originate has been my greatest setback. My parents were teachers and they lived in different places as they raised us. Growing up, I lived in several places, so I cannot say I come from a specific region,” stated Dr Gathoni, who holds a PHD in Entrepreneurship from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Ghosts of 2007/08 violence

As a result, a United Nations forum for women in leadership has called upon the government and other stakeholders to put in place security measures that will provide a safe environment for female aspirants as Kenya approaches the General Election.

The appeal comes at a time when the political temperature is rising, awakening the ghosts of the 2007/08 post-election violence.

Addressing the press at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, the United Nations Women-affiliated groups urged the government to safeguard female politicians in the wake of increased violence against women across the country.

Through a joint presser, the women, under the auspices of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) and Echo Network Africa, at the same time censured a section of leaders hell-bent on plunging Kenya into chaos through political intolerance.

“We are appalled and concerned about the rising temperatures and increasing levels of intolerance in our country, especially ignited by our political leadership. More recently, the country has been shocked to hear inflammatory utterances by some of our political leaders as they woe the electorate for support.

“Having come so close to the brink of tipping in previous elections, Kenyans cannot afford to have our politicians employ inflammatory language or whip up ethnic tension. We remind our people that whenever political violence erupts, it is majorly the women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, among other vulnerable categories of society, who suffer the most. This recklessness must stop,” the statement read.

Peace champions

Dr Jennifer Riria, the chairperson for ALWIN and ENA chief executive officer, urged female politicians “to avoid being sucked into violence and instead join hands with all other mothers to maintain the peace”.

“AWLN Kenya has put together a team of eminent women to act as mediators and peace champions. We shall train and deploy these mediators in all our 47 Counties so that they can support national peace initiatives.

“We shall remain vigilant and hawk-eyed to ensure Kenya goes through this election period peacefully. Additionally, we shall also reach out to our sisters in other chapters of AWLN on the continent to pursue a common goal of peace for all under our rallying call: #AmaniKenya,” she said.

Regarding the issue of female aspirants being told to vie for elective posts in specific areas, Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson Rahab Mwilu regretted the fact that the issue continues to be a thorn in the flesh of women.

However, she was quick to advise women eyeing various elective posts not to despair but focus.

“The issue of women contestants being discriminated against in favour of their male counterparts has been a huge obstacle. Personally, I encountered the problem when I was vying for a political seat some years back before taking on the leadership of Maendeleo ya Wanawake,” she said.

“After a lengthy discourse with my family, I decided to listen to them and flourish wherever I am positioned as a leader. As women leaders, the importance of giving priority to your family cannot be overemphasised. We shall lead in all the positions that God will open doors for us.”

The women have called upon relevant institutions, including the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, to intervene and ensure perpetrators of violence against women are prosecuted.