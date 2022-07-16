Eva Njeri: I’m the biblical David in Mathioya MP race

Mathioya parliamentary seat in Murang’a County has attracted 11 competitors. One of them is Eva Njeri Mwenja, the only woman in the race.

Vying on the Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket, Mwenja likens herself to David battling with competitors, whom she refers to as Goliath.

“I am the David of Mathioya politics, and I am calling out to the people of Mathioya with a clear manifesto, a blueprint of how I intend to transform the sub-County. The people are listening.”

This is not her first attempt at elective politics. Njeri made a bid for a member of county assembly seat in Kamacharia ward 2017 but was unsuccessful.

Since then, she has done a lot to endear herself to the people of Murang’a County. She is banking on her social development work in her community to win on August 9.

Her vision is to deliver programmes centred on socio-development by bringing quality and inclusive education within reach for underprivileged children.

Harnessing opportunities

Under her leadership, she says, every child who calls Mathioya home, including those abled differently, will access information and knowledge to help them seize opportunities.

She says education is still the key to success, especially in keeping with a fast-changing world, be it in formal education or technical skills. “Only an educated society or a society where youths are armed with technical skills will accelerate towards sustainable development.”

Special needs programme

Mwenja believes the education sector is facing monumental challenges, and many vulnerable children have been left behind. If elected, her first agenda will be a programme on special needs children who are left farthest behind in the education system.

“It is an unfortunate situation that many children with special needs remain out of school. In Mathioya, we do not have a school for children with special needs and setting up such a school will be a top priority for me.”

As the chair of Mathioya Technical and Vocational College for the last six years, she has a career-focused plan to equip young people with quality and relevant skills, ensuring that their competencies match the demands of the labour market, more so towards self-employment.

“I have been a teacher for many years. Since 1991, I have taught in both primary and secondary schools. Before my entry into politics, I was teaching at Murang’a Teachers College, so I have taught across board and I understand the education system in and out.”

The teaching profession has taught her to be visible, alert, consistent, persistent and a good listener. But Njeri, who holds a Bachelor of Education and a Master’s in Leadership and Management from Mount Kenya University, says improving education and other areas of development needs a new leader. “We need a change in leadership in Mathioya and I am the change they are looking for. There is a gaping leadership gap and based on what we have seen women do, we need a woman at the driving seat.”

One of the challenges she is encountering in her quest for the seat is intimidation by opponents. “You know what happens when a woman is vying for a political seat; people intimidate you, talk ill of you and it is very hurtful. There are threats here and there that somebody is organising this or that against me. But for me, the ship has sailed and there is no stopping it. I put God first and have a team that prays with me and provides me with the much-needed emotional support.”

Her financial support comes from friends and well-wishers. Her social capital is paying off. Njeri has been chairperson of Kanorwe Welfare Group of 350 people for more than six years. It is largely a group whose members include small traders such as hawkers. It is these social networks and door-to-door campaigns that she believes will propel her to political leadership.