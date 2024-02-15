Dreaming big: I envision a world of equal chances

Sometimes I daydream about achieving true gender equality. Though we have made great strides, women still trail behind men in key areas like political representation, economic opportunity, and protection from violence.

In my imaginary world, women and girls walk with their heads held high, confident in their abilities and potential. Girls grow up knowing they can achieve anything without barriers or limitations.

In that world, women have equal opportunities for education, employment, and leadership. They earn equal pay and respect for equal work.

Here, it is common for them to occupy the highest positions in government, business, academia, and more.

I envision a world where domestic duties and childcare are shared equally between men and women.

Where women are free to pursue their dreams and talents without bearing a disproportionate burden at home.

A world without gender-based violence, where women and girls feel safe wherever they are.

A world where sexist attitudes and stereotypes no longer exist, and women are valued for their diverse contributions.

But when I open my eyes, the reality is that this envisioned world remains out of reach.

Despite progress, gender gaps persist in political representation, economic opportunity, protection from violence, and beyond. Patriarchal norms continue limiting women, dictating that leadership is for men only.

But we know women are just as capable and wise as men. Our voices deserve to be heard, our talents nurtured, our potential fulfilled.

We see inspiring examples of bold women leading and excelling in roles once reserved for men, slowly chipping away at barriers.

Icons like Wangari Maathai, Phoebe Asiyo, Grace Ogot and others blazed trails in politics, justice, academia, business, and activism in Kenya. Their courage paved the way for the women leaders of today.

For example, while the number of female governors rose from just three in 2017 to seven in 2022 – a small but meaningful shift – women's overall political representation remains disproportionately low.

In boardrooms and corner offices, women are proving themselves as CEOs, executives and directors.

At hospitals, universities and non-profits, they are driving change as doctors, professors and directors. In sports and the arts, they demonstrate unmatched skill as athletes, musicians and artists.

The future belongs to young women, who must not accept the limits of misguided traditions. They can become scientists, engineers, judges and presidents, among others.

Rural women and those from marginalised communities, where patriarchy thrives, have been silenced for too long.

Traditions restricting them to domestic roles have inhibited their potential. Their brilliance, resilience and courage in the face of hardship is inspirational. Their strength commands respect.

Women in informal settlements show fierce determination that can transform society. We have seen women with disabilities boldly speak truth to power. We need these diverse voices shaping policies that work for all.

Gender stereotypes continue holding women back from reaching their full potential. But by amplifying each other and challenging the status quo, we can build a Kenya where women can thrive as leaders.

When more women lead, everyone benefits. Studies show women leaders enhance productivity, collaboration, dedication and fairness.

My dream world of true gender equality and women's empowerment remains a possibility if we take bold action.

The tide is turning. In this week’s edition of the Voice, the women in my dream world speak.

Two young women from Garissa are confronting patriarchy through art, five women are rattling cages of power, while one inspirational woman who was an official at the recently concluded Afcon.