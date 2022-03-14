Coalitions a threat to women’s rise in politics

In just a week, two women have dropped out of the governor’s race, dimming hopes of having more women taking leadership of the counties.

After months of campaigning, the current Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya who sought to succeed governor Samuel Ole Tunai on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, quit to support Patrick Ntutu.

Mr Ntutu recently resigned as the Chief Administrative Secretary for Labour to vie for the seat.

It is the similar fate for incumbent Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo. She also withdrew from the gubernatorial race to support former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya of Democratic Action Party – Kenya, a party allied to Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi.

This latest move brings to the fore the political dynamics involved in the rise of women into political leadership.

Governance specialist Chryspin Afifu, says competition for political seats has become so stiff with the formation of coalitions and women are less considered as the winning candidates.

“For parties, it is all about winning. And now with the coalitions, the stakes have become so high and women are not on the negotiating table to push for their share of the cake or support. Who will remember them?” he asks.

Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo addressing journalists in Nairobi last year. She has withdrawn from the county gubernatorial race to support former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya's bid. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

He says women must be part of the negotiated democracy to benefit from the emerging formations such as the Kenya Kwanza Alliance whose main principles are Mr Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya.

The other is Azimio la Umoja led by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is the only coalition so far, to officially include a formidable political party led by a woman. Martha Karua, party leader of Narc-Kenya constitutes the four co-leaders of OKA. Others are Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party, Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party). OKA has since joined Azimio la Umoja.

While the men position themselves for the big seat, none of the member parties has publicly announced support for having a female running candidate even as the women leaders peg hopes on political parties to lead in implementing the two-thirds gender principle enshrined in Article 27(8) of the Constitution.

“Political parties is where it all starts (for women)….Parties must make a concerted effort in ensuring that women are given an equal landing if not a better one,” said Florence Mutua, incumbent Busia Woman Representative in an earlier interview. She is eyeing Busia governor’s seat in the August election.

Women's forum

Last year, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission warned political parties against submitting nomination lists that fail to adhere to the two-thirds gender principle. It, however, remains to be seen if indeed the parties will nominate women in their strongholds.

On August 28, 2020, at a women’s forum, Ms Karua asked: “What if women in Parliament and political parties demanded, in one voice, actualisation of the gender principle?”

"What if in one voice women demanded from their parties' equal share of nomination to contest winnable seats? Our voices would certainly be heard and respected."








































