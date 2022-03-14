Coalitions a threat to women’s rise in politics

Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya (left) when, together with other Narok leaders, they met Deputy President William Ruto (second left) at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi recently.
 

Photo credit: DPPS | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • After months of campaigning, Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya who sought to succeed governor Samuel Ole Tunai on an UDA ticket, quit to support Patrick Ntutu.
  • Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo withdrew from the race to support former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya.
  • Competition for political seats has become so stiff with coalitions and women are less considered as the winning candidates.

In just a week, two women have dropped out of the governor’s race, dimming hopes of having more women taking leadership of the counties.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.