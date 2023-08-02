Boost for GBV war as Mombasa gets its first safe house

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir yesterday commissioned the county’s first-ever rescue centre for gender-based violence survivors in the Maungunja area of Mwakirunge ward.

Chief Justice Martha Koome was among those present, with the county having forged a close working relationship with the Judiciary on access to justice for vulnerable populations. Ms Koome has previously been in Mombasa on two occasions to drive the justice agenda.

According to county statistics, 5,350 cases of physical and emotional violence, and 866 cases of sexual violence have been recorded, with many more going unreported because of stigma and societal pressure. The governor expressed concern that girls and women continue to face sexual abuse.

"We must end sexual violence against all genders. We must protect the dignity of all genders. Real men don’t beat women. Women are beaten by love or money. I will form a team that will sensitise victims to how to seek justice.

“This brick and mortar here (GBV centre) stands as a beacon of hope, a testament to my administration’s unwavering commitment to eradicating gender-based violence,” Mr Nassir stated in his address to hundreds of residents.

“Our mission is to create a society where every individual, regardless of the colour of their skin, their religious beliefs or socioeconomic status, can lead a meaningful life free from fear and oppression.”

The two leaders decried an increase in GBV, terming it a silent epidemic.

“The Judiciary recognises this, and just last month, we launched the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court Strategy through which the Judiciary is working towards establishing specialised trauma-informed SGBV courts,” said the CJ.

“Indeed, it is here in Mombasa county that we established the first SGBV Court in Shanzu and we are working towards operationalising more such courts in other hotspot areas throughout the country."

Mr Nassir further raised the alarm over the rising GBV incidence, particularly physical and emotional violence, among boys and men. “The year 2022-23 alone witnessed over 2,000 cases of such abuse among adolescent boys and men, underscoring the urgent need for collective action and awareness,” he said.

Ms Koome lauded the governor for his efforts in safeguarding women, stating that the launch of the centre signals the collective responsibility approach by various arms of the government to delivering justice to the public.

“I will work to ensure a legal aid centre is established within the resource centre to empower the public on their rights,” she said.

“Legal aid, counselling services, and empowerment programmes that form the cornerstone of this initiative will offer more than immediate relief to victims and equip them with the tools they need to rebuild their lives and become active, resilient members of our society.

“Survivors of SGBV are our mothers, daughters, sisters, sons, wives, and girlfriends. They are our teachers and doctors. If you can’t identify a girl or woman you know who has been a victim of SGBV, then it’s probably the case that no woman has ever trusted you enough to share this with you.

"This is so as sexual and gender-based violence is part of the landscape that women and children grow up in and live within in our society."

Also present was Woman Representative Zamzam Mohamed, Mombasa Presiding Judge Olga Sewe, Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku and members of the County Assembly Committee on Health and Social Services, led by Chairman Bernard Ogutu and Mr Mwinyi Khamis.

The launch is in line with the Judiciary's Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court Strategy through which it is working towards establishing specialised trauma-informed SGBV courts.