An open letter to women politicians

Dear 'Mhesh',

I write to you today not just as a gender editor, but as a fellow Kenyan woman who dreams of a future where your voices echo in every corridor of power. Each time I see one of you step up to the podium or appear on our screens, my heart swells with pride. But I know we can do more. We must do more.

Many of you view the media as an adversary, a force to be feared or avoided. I understand this fear – I've felt it too. It is time to dispel the myth that the media exists solely to criticise you. Today, I'm asking you to see the media through my eyes: as a powerful ally in our shared mission to transform Kenya's political landscape.

Imagine for a moment the Kenya of 2027. Picture a parliament where women's voices are not the exception, but the rule. Envision county assemblies teeming with brilliant women leaders, their ideas shaping our nation's future. This isn't just a dream – it's a future within our grasp. But to reach it, we must embrace the very tool that can amplify our voices: the media.

Every time you shy away from an interview, decline a panel discussion, or hesitate to share your achievements on social media, you're dimming your light. It is a missed opportunity. Platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, among others, offer unique opportunities to engage directly with constituents, showcase your work, and build a personal brand. However, with great power comes great responsibility. Approach social media with the same professionalism and strategic thinking as any other media engagement.

Your triumphs

And Kenya needs your light to shine brightly. Your stories, your triumphs, your vision for our nation – these are the threads that, when woven into our national narrative, can inspire a generation of girls to dream of leadership.

I know the cameras can be daunting. The thought of your words and appearance being scrutinised can be paralysing. But remember this; every woman leader who came before you felt the same fear. They stepped up anyway. And now, it's your turn to be brave.

Surround yourself with a team that believes in you, that can help shape your message and guide your media strategy. But don't just hire them – listen to them. Trust them. Let them help you transform your passion into sound bites that resonate, social media posts that inspire, and interviews that leave lasting impressions.

To those of you who've already found your media voice – I see you, and I applaud you. But I also challenge you. Reach back. Mentor those who are still finding their footing. Your experience can be the ladder another woman climbs to reach new heights.

As we look towards 2027, I'm filled with hope. But hope alone isn't enough. We need action. Your action. Embrace every microphone, every camera, and every social media platform as an opportunity to share your vision, to connect with your constituents, to shape the future of our beloved Kenya.

The path to equality isn't easy, but with each media appearance, each viral post, each powerful speech, you're paving the way. Your voice matters. Your story matters. Your leadership is essential.

So, my dear sisters, I implore you: don't let fear hold you back. Step into the spotlight. Let Kenya see you, hear you, and be inspired by you. Our nation's future – and the dreams of countless girls looking up to you – depend on your courage to be seen and heard.

The media is ready to amplify your voice. Are you ready to speak up and lead the way to a brighter, more equal Kenya in 2027?





With unwavering faith in you,