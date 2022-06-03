“No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens.”

These are not my words but those of Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States of America. I concur and I believe you do too.

Now, Narc Kenya leader and former Justice Minister Martha Karua could just become the first female deputy president in Kenya’s history… that is if her coalition, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party, wins the August poll.

I would be lying if I said Ms Karua’s nomination did not excite me. It did, I was overwhelmed with joy. I envisioned a new dawn for Kenyan women, an all-inclusive society that recognises that women can lead a nation.

Indeed, there is a woman revolution in Kenya. With that, I thought of writing her a letter.

Dear Martha,

Congratulations on your nomination as Raila Odinga’s running mate. This is a historic win for women of Kenya and to everyone who cherishes gender equity and equality. Women do make a difference and I am proud of you!

Your nomination, in itself, brings wind of a much-awaited change and marks a historic achievement.

Apathetic voters

Without a doubt, the ceiling is burst! I wear my ‘We made history!’ hat with pride because we have made history. Your choice as presidential running mate has energised women and apathetic voters.

My support for you is not blind, I know what you stand for—integrity and the rule of law. In you, I see a woman who is not afraid to be held accountable, a true leader who also happens to be a woman.

With you, I can be sure the two-thirds gender principle will materialise. I know women and the country at large will benefit from better economic and social outcomes. You have served as a role model, giving hope to women, young and old.

If I were to write you a poem, I would praise your valiance, how you, in many senses, have been the iron lady of Kenyan politics for decades.

You fought your way into Parliament, the Cabinet, and ran for president but lost. For many, that would be humiliating, but for me, it only proves your tenaciousness that even in the face of that failure, you never gave up.

Martha, change is not made in a moment, and it never happens unless one has the courage to risk it all; I know you will make it happen, if your coalition wins.

My expectations of your administration are many. They go beyond spending five years sealing loopholes from the previous administration. I hope you will lead us with the strength and courage you have shown us ever since you became a public figure.

Environment flawless

Please, press for the implementation of the two-thirds gender principle. Enforce affirmative action by boosting women’s economic empowerment, and make the business environment flawless.

Give our children quality education and our women safe spaces to thrive. Create an environment for our economy to prosper, benefitting Kenyans regardless of their gender, political affiliation, or ethnicity.

Most importantly, I look forward to a corruption-free government; bring an anti-corruption lens to the government. Let the word ‘integrity’ ring true along all government corridors. If you win, just know the hurdles will be there, but with God on your side, you will surmount them. Critics are, and will always be, there, but none of us is perfect.

So, you go girl!

Wishing you all the best.