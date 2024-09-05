After Beijing: Women reflect on years of progress and persistent challenges

On a chilly, drizzly morning in Maralal, the bustling town that serves as the headquarters of Samburu County, a woman walks purposefully through the streets, her presence belying her unassuming demeanour. This is Rebecca Lolosoli, a nominated member of the County Assembly (MCA), a testament to the evolving landscape of gender representation in Kenya.

As Lolosoli navigates the lively market, the air is thick with the aroma of roasted maize, the chatter of vendors, and the patter of raindrops. Yet, despite the seemingly ordinary scene, there is an undercurrent of change and resilience that surrounds this unassuming politician.

Lolosoli's story is one that echoes the broader journey Kenya has undertaken towards 30 years since the landmark 1995 Beijing Declaration on women's rights and empowerment. Back then, a delegation of 450 Kenyan women, led by the country's first female minister, Nyiva Mwendwa, travelled to the Chinese capital to attend the Fourth World Conference on Women.

This historic gathering laid the groundwork for a global push towards gender equality, identifying 12 critical areas of concern that needed to be addressed.

As Lolosoli introduces herself, it becomes clear that she is no ordinary woman in the streets of Maralal. Beneath her simple, respectful demeanour lies a steely determination to champion the rights of women and girls in her community.

"I am honoured to be a part of the Samburu County Assembly," she says, her eyes shining with a quiet confidence. "This is an opportunity for me to give voice to the issues that matter most to the women and girls in our region."

Fast forward to the present day, and Kenya has made significant strides in enacting laws and regulations to promote women's rights and leadership. The Constitution, with its progressive provisions on gender equality, has been a crucial driver of change, enabling the rise of trailblazers like Lolosoli and her fellow nominated MCAs.

Yet, the path to true parity remains arduous, as deeply entrenched societal norms and cultural practices continue to pose challenges. As Lolosoli and her colleagues in the Samburu County Assembly Women Caucus navigate this complex landscape, their stories shed light on the transformative power of women in leadership and the persistent barriers they face.

"It is very important to have women in leadership and decision-making positions," Lolosoli remarks, her words carrying the weight of hard-won experience.

"Women are empathetic and merciful, and they will use these platforms to advocate the issues that matter most to our community."

Lolosoli's sentiment echoes the sentiments of many Kenyan women who have stepped into the political arena, driven by a desire to create tangible change. Among them is Stacey Nareyo, a young nominated MCA in Samburu, who firmly believes that the country cannot afford to ignore half of its population in the development agenda.

"Women are equal to the task and make good leaders," Nareyo says, her youthful energy and unwavering conviction a testament to the next generation of female politicians.

"The legal environment has become more conducive to women's empowerment, and it's important that we continue to build on this progress."

In the bustling city of Nairobi, the echoes of the Beijing Declaration are still felt in the corridors of power, in classrooms, in boardrooms, and in the daily lives of Kenyan women. As women gather to discuss the progress made, their voices resonate with the weight of history and the hope for the future.

"One of the greatest achievements since Beijing has been the recognition that women are not just victims of poverty; they are agents of change," says Flavia Onono, a community leader in Homa Bay County.

Over the past three decades, Kenya has seen significant strides in empowering women economically. From microfinance initiatives that have transformed lives in rural areas to women-led businesses thriving in urban centres, the landscape has changed dramatically.

However, challenges remain. "While we have made progress, we must not forget the women who are still trapped in the cycle of poverty, especially in marginalised communities," notes Flavia.

Her words underscore the ongoing struggle to ensure that economic empowerment reaches all women, regardless of their social or geographical status.

Education has been a key focus since Beijing, with policies aimed at increasing access for girls. "I was one of the first girls in my village to attend secondary school," recalls Jane Mwikali, now a teacher at a national school in Kiambu County.

“Beijing opened doors for us, but the journey has not been easy."

While enrolment rates have improved, issues like early marriage, teenage pregnancies, and inadequate facilities still hinder girls' education in some regions.

Jane’s story is a testament to the power of education in transforming lives, but it also highlights the gaps that need to be addressed. The introduction of free primary education was a milestone, yet the quality of education and retention rates, particularly for girls, remain areas of concern.

The Beijing Declaration called for increased participation of women in decision-making, a goal that has seen varied success in Kenya. From the appointment of Kenya's first female Chief Justice, Martha Koome, to the growing number of women in Parliament, the tide is slowly turning.

"We are seeing more women in leadership roles, but the journey has been filled with resistance," said Koome in a past interview, reflecting on her historic appointment.

Her ascent to the highest judicial office is symbolic of the progress made, yet the underrepresentation of women in politics and public office remains a challenge.

"It's not just about numbers; it's about changing mindsets," she asserted, highlighting the need for mentorship, capacity building, and a supportive environment for women leaders.

The journey towards gender equality in Kenya has indeed seen significant strides, but it has also been marked by hard-won battles and persistent challenges. The Constitution, which introduced the two-thirds gender rule to enhance women's participation in leadership and governance, was a landmark achievement. This paved the way for the appointment of women like Lolosoli and Nareyo as nominated MCAs, as well as the election of seven women as county governors out of the 47 counties.

However, the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule has proved to be an uphill task, with repeated attempts in Parliament failing to find a solution.

"There is clearly a lack of political goodwill," laments Dr Okumba Miruka, a gender and development expert. "The male-dominated Parliament has not been keen to support the gender equality push, as they view women as a threat.”

This resistance to change is not limited to the political sphere. Deeply entrenched social norms and cultural practices still pose significant challenges to the realisation of gender equality in Kenya. Harmful practices like female genital mutilation, child marriage, and gender-based violence continue to plague communities, rooted in patriarchal structures that privilege men over women.

"Customary laws are the major causes of discrimination against women and girls," says former Deputy Chief Justice Dr Nancy Barasa.

"The law of succession, for example, often refers to customary law, perpetuating injustice against women."

The complexities of addressing these deeply ingrained societal attitudes are not lost on the gender activists and experts working tirelessly to drive change. Daisy Amdany, the Executive Director of Crawn-Trust, a women's rights organisation, acknowledges the progress made since the Beijing Conference, but emphasises that there is still much work to be done.

"The Beijing Conference was a pivotal moment for gender equality, setting a comprehensive agenda through the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action," Amdany says.

"While Kenya has made notable achievements, particularly in enacting laws and policies to protect women's rights, the persistence of some discriminatory laws underscores the need for continued reform."

A recent study by the International Development Law Organisation, the Kenya Law Reform Commission, and UN Women has shed light on the gaps in Kenya's legal framework. The study, titled Strengthening Gender Equality in Law: Mapping Discriminatory Laws against Women and Girls in Kenya, identified nine laws that must be repealed for being discriminatory towards women, with another 17 laws requiring urgent revision or amendment.

"We need to have laws that emphasise human dignity, human rights, and equality," says Christine Agimba, the chairperson of the Kenya Law Reform Commission. "The Constitution mandates all state organs to promote gender equality in all spheres, and this report provides a platform to address the gaps in our legal landscape."

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president, Faith Odhiambo, further emphasises the need to tackle the cultural and structural barriers that hinder women's participation in governance and leadership.

"Currently, cultural and structural barriers are the key things hindering women's participation in leadership. Policies need to be put in place to ensure women rise to leadership positions, and political goodwill is also key in achieving gender equality."

The challenges faced by Kenyan women extend beyond the legal and political realms, as they grapple with the persistent realities of gender-based violence and economic disparities. Lucy Ojiambo, a gender expert, laments the inadequate systems in place to comprehensively address gender-based violence, leaving survivors without the necessary support.

"Economic inequality remains a problem among women as well," Ojiambo adds. "Economic disparities and limited access to resources continue to leave women multi-dimensionally poor, undermining their ability to thrive and achieve their full potential."

These intersecting challenges underscore the need for a holistic approach to gender equality in Kenya. As the world prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, the country finds itself at a pivotal juncture, where the progress made must be matched by a renewed commitment to addressing deep-seated societal norms and structural barriers that persist.

The stories of women like Rebecca Lolosoli and Stacey Nareyo, who have defied the odds and assumed leadership roles, serve as beacons of hope. Their resilience and determination in the face of adversity inspire others to join the fight for a more equitable future.

"What we see as a mirage is very much within our reach," Ojiambo asserts, "since the Constitution entrenches the gender rule."

She calls on women to maintain their focus and continue their clamour for the implementation of this and other laws that support their empowerment.

As Kenya grapples with the unfinished business of the Beijing Declaration, the country's journey towards gender equality has become a tapestry of progress and persisting challenges. From the halls of power to the grassroots communities, Kenyan women are emerging as the architects of change, steadfastly and unapologetically demanding their rightful place in the nation's development.

The path ahead may be arduous, but the stories of these trailblazers, like the scent of roasted maize and the patter of raindrops in Maralal, serve as a reminder that the march towards equality is unstoppable.

As the world celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, Kenya stands poised to write the next chapter in its quest for a more just, equitable, and inclusive future.

The Beijing 12

These critical areas of concern identified in the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action formed the basis for a comprehensive roadmap for advancing women's rights and achieving gender equality worldwide. They continue to guide global efforts in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment to this day.