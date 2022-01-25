African women trailblazing beyond their 50s

Chief Justice Martha Koome at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, on November 19, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Martha Koome became the first female Chief Justice and president of the Supreme Court in Kenya at the age of 61.
  • Dr Jennifer Riria, group chief executive officer at Echo Network Africa, is a commanding leader in Africa’s financial sector.

Across Africa, women in their 50s and beyond have broken the glass ceiling to leave a trail of amazing successes. In this article, we look at some of the trailblazing female leaders.

