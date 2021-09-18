Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Samia Suluhu confirms she will vie for presidency in 2025

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu.

Photo credit: STR | AFP

By  The East African

NMG

What you need to know:

  • President Samia said her own elevation to the top job was thanks to "the grace of God" and constitutional requirements.
  • She also reiterated her pledge to appoint more women to positions of leadership as a way of bridging the gender gap.
  • Women now also account for 46 percent of regional administrative secretaries, 43 percent of judges, and 44 per cent of district commissioners.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu last week confirmed her political ambitions, saying she intends to run for office in 2025 — to become the country’s first elected female president were she to win.

