Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala named first female, African WTO boss

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

In this file photo taken on July 15, 2020, Nigerian former Foreign and Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends a press conference in Geneva on July 15, 2020.

Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The WTO has called a special general council meeting at which the former Nigerian finance minister and World Bank veteran is expected to be formally selected as the global trade body's new director-general.

Geneva,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.