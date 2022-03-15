Activists launch regional bid to secure women's land rights

Emily Chemutai (left) and Lilian Jelimo prepare their farm for the planting season in the Bondeni area of Eldoret.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The campaign involves more than 100 civil society organisations across Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Tanzania, and Ethiopia brought together by Landesa, an international women's rights entity promoting gender-equal land rights.
  • They are urging governments to develop policies to protect women’s land rights in alignment with AU guidelines, alongside implementing existing laws that protect women’s land rights and enabling them lead at all levels.

Gender equality campaigners in Africa last Tuesday launched a Stand for Her Land in Africa initiative, a campaign to advocate women’s land rights on the continent.

