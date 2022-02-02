In-laws from hell tormenting Nyamira widow to vacate her home

Ms Robina Kwamboka, 65, at her home in Metamaywa, Nyamira, on January 28, 2022. Kwamboka’s in-laws are dispossessing her of her matrimonial property.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Her case depicts the struggles many widows undergo, especially over property ownership.
  • Those in Gusiiland have continued to bear the brunt of land conflicts, with some paying the price for fighting for what rightfully belongs to them.

Ms Robina Kwamboka, 65, has lived in agony for nearly two decades.  

