Nation's story shines hope for distressed mother of defiled girl

The mother of a girl who lost her womb and was left struggling with fistula after a brutal defilement has received financial help from Kenyans touched after reading her daughter’s story on Nation.Africa.

Her daughter, Joy*, a preschooler who recently turned four years old, was defiled in April in Busia when she was only three years old.

She underwent three surgeries within four weeks, before the doctors referred her for specialised treatment as she had developed rectovaginal fistula.

A corrective surgery was done in May at an Eldoret hospital, which specialises in fistula treatment.

Her mother, Hope*, is expected to return her to the hospital every month for check-ups until she recovers fully.

“I’m so grateful. I can’t call them back to express my gratitude because the confirmation messages don’t have their names. Please, let them know that they have saved me the stress of having no fare to travel to Eldoret and buy her medicine. I was in great distress,” she shared the news yesterday.

She is to return to the hospital for the monthly check-up on August 21, 2024, and restock the medicine that helps Joy poop with ease.

By yesterday, she had received Sh7,000, a portion of which she will use to clear a debt at a local chemist, where a pharmacist sold her medicine to boost her daughter’s blood levels, on credit.

This is one of the medicines prescribed by the doctor who treated Joy to help her regain her health.

Hope is jobless, having stopped working as a waiter at a local eatery to take care of her baby. She lives with her mother, Joy’s grandmother, whom she says is struggling as last year’s ravaging drought destroyed her one acre of maize and beans.

Her desire is to start a fast food outlet or cereal business to provide for her child and herself, a business that would require a capital of Sh50,000.

“The business will help me to monitor my child as I work to raise an income to buy all the necessary medicine needed. I plead for Sh50,000 to start the business,” she said.