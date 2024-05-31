Court upholds 20-year sentence for teacher who defiled, impregnated 14-year-old pupil

A former teacher at Tembo Primary School will serve a 20-year prison sentence for defiling a 14-year-old pupil after exhausting all legal avenues to regain his freedom.

David Langat was arrested on January 12, 2019, and charged with defilement in a Molo court after it was discovered the minor who was his pupil was pregnant.

The trial court found him guilty on August 13, 2020, and sentenced him to 20 years behind bars.

Langat's appeal against the conviction and sentence was dismissed by the High Court on July 7, 2021, for lack of merit.

The accused filed a miscellaneous application two years later on October 25, 2023, seeking a rehearing of his sentencing. He argued that his age and the time already served in prison were sufficient punishment and highlighted his rehabilitation through theological classes and counseling services.

Langat also emphasised his remorse and claimed his family and community were willing to accept him back.

“I have changed my behaviour, and have an amicable relationship with my fellow inmates. I am remorseful and regret my actions having undertaken a complete transformation,” Langat stated.

However, the state opposed his application, arguing that the sentence was lawful and emphasised the severity of his crime. The prosecution pointed out that Langat, old enough to be the victim's grandfather, abused his position of authority to defile the minor leading to her pregnancy repeatedly.

“The aggravating circumstances of the case are that the victim was a 14-year-old child in primary school and was defiled several times by the applicant as a teacher in her school Tembo Primary. That further the victim was pregnant during the trial,” stated the prosecution counsel.

Justice Samuel Mohochi in his ruling upheld the original sentence stating that the aggravating circumstances warranted a deterrent sentence and found no basis to alter the original judgment.