 Isiolo’s sole woman MCA sets agenda for ward

Isiolo’s first elected female MCA Halima Abgudo, has promised to prioritize girl child education, address water challenges and eradicate harmful cultural practices for improved livelihoods.

Ms Abgudo of Kanu party floored immediate former Cherab MCA Mohammed Jirmo and three other men after garnering 2,361 votes in the August 9 election. Mr Jirmo of UDA came second with 903.

She spoke during Isiolo MCAs swearing in presided over by assembly clerk Salad Boru, on Tuesday.

Ms Abgudo, who is the former Isiolo County Tourism Executive said she will roll out initiatives to ensure all girls are in school and transit to the highest level. She also promised to ensure the girls are not married off at early age or subjected to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) which she revealed was still rampant in the region.

“Having children in school will enable us to reverse the high levels of illiteracy and ensure there are no drop-out cases, especially among young girls who are mostly married off while in school,” she said after she was sworn into office.

Part of her agenda is to reach out to parents and sensitize them on the need to educate their children so that they can access job opportunities later in life, and uplift the lives of their families.

“I will meet them (parents) in the villages and sensitize them on the health implications of marrying off their young girls and subjecting them to the cut as it expose them to sexually transmitted infections,” the MCA noted.

The legislator promised to ensure needy learners access county bursaries in order to pursue their dreams and become responsible citizens.

At the County Assembly, Ms Abgudo committed that she will lobby for and push policies that benefit common mwananchi and focus on job creation, empowerment and increased water access in remote areas.

While addressing journalists, she lauded the electorates for electing her, saying it was a clear indication that residents in her patriarchal community were concerned about one’s agenda and not gender.

“This is a step towards the right direction as far as women participation in leadership is concerned,” she said while rooting for more women involvement in both elective and appointive positions.

Her election into the Assembly brings to six the total number of female MCAs in the County Assembly with the number of nominated MCAs dropping with one from the previous regime.

Women nominated to the third county assembly are Rahma Abdikadir, Kamila Warsame Suku, Boncha Dekha, Amina Omar and Fozia Jibril Bore.

The number of men nominated to the House rose to three from one in 2017, with the list now having Nura Mohamed Huka, Francisco Haji Letimalo and Waruguru Kelvin Mbuthia.

Mr Mbuthia’s nomination had been contested by a section of United Democratic Alliance supporters.



