Poll: The women who triumphed over deep patriarchy

More women were elected in last month’s election, compared to 2017. Having women from regions considered deeply elicited even more excitement.

Agnes Pareiyo

The former Anti-FGM Board chairperson made history becoming the first woman elected to represent a single constituency in Narok County.

She beat a crowded field of men garnering 20,821. Her closest rival Martin Kamwaro got 18,822 votes.

Narok North Constituency was for a long time represented in parliament by the late William ole Ntimama. In 2017, Ms Pareiyo vied for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket but lost in the party primary.

Ms Pareiyo termed her journey to this victory as 'torturous'. “Coming from a conservative community that could not believe that a woman can be elected to such a position is not easy. I fought hard," said Ms Pareiyo.

She said her victory was a huge win to the girl child in pastoral communities as it would enable them to dream big.

“I want all women to see my victory so that they can wake up and fight for their rights; and sit at the decision making table,” she added.

Ruweida Mohamed Obo

Lamu East MP-elect Ruweida Obo. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

She won the Lamu East Constituency seat after garnering 5,498 votes in a hotly contested race. She beat four other candidates including the incumbent, Sharif Athman Ali.

Ms Obo thanked the voters for making her the first female legislator, and pledged to serve them diligently.

“I was the only female contestant in this race but I wasn’t deterred. I knew the time had come for Lamu East Constituency to vote for change. I thank all for believing in women’s leadership,” she said.

The MP-Elect promised to push for the empowerment of women, children and people with special needs in the constituency.

Ms Obo first plunged into politics in 2013 when she ran unsuccessfully for Lamu County woman representative seat.

In 2017, she again tried her hand in politics and won the seat.

Gathoni Wamuchomba

Githunguri MP-elect Gathoni Wamuchomba. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

The former Kiambu Woman Representative becomes the first woman to be elected to represent a single constituency in

Kiambu East region that comprises Lari, Limuru, Kikuyu, Kabete, Kiambaa, Kiambu Town and Githunguri constituencies. The region has never produced a female MP.

Ms Wamuchomba won in a tight contest, garnering 34,646 votes against the incumbent Gabriel Kago, who polled 31,127 votes.

She says campaigning as a woman, in a crowded field that had 12 male candidates was very tough.

“Being a woman, I was forced to double the campaign of what my male competitors were doing. I had to put in a lot more effort,” she says.

The former Woman Rep reveals that one of her lowest moments in the campaign was when her male rivals went round telling the electorate not to vote for a woman.

“My rivals would call me karinda (a skirt wearer) and gatumia (woman). I refused to engage them, instead going directly to the people and selling my agenda. I convinced them that I have what it takes to be their leader and they believed, and gave me their votes,” she says.

Hanifa Mwajirani

Hanifa Mwajirani (in blue) is the first elected female MCA in Kwale County, representing Ramisi Ward in Msambweni Constituency. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

She is the first elected female MCA in Kwale County, representing Ramisi Ward in Msambweni Constituency. She vied on an ODM ticket, garnering 3,800 votes, beating 19 other contestants.

Upon being declared winner, the MCA-elect said the journey to change Ramisi has just begun.

“The people of Ramisi have elected me and I will serve everyone without discrimination. It is now their time to get the services they deserve,” Ms Mwajirani posted on her Facebook page.

Halima Abgudo

Halima Abgudo MCA-elect Cherrab Ward in Isiolo County. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

She set a new record in Isiolo County by becoming the first elected female ward representative. The former Tourism Executive in the county, will represent Cherab Ward.