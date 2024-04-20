Gen Francis Ogolla memorial service: All systems go at the Ulinzi Sports Complex

At the Ulinzi Sports Complex, everything is ready for the military honours and memorial service for Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla.

Melancholic melodies set the mood for the service, the first of its kind in the country.

Hundreds of KDF soldiers and some members of the public have already gathered to pay their respects.

The ceremony will begin at 1pm and will be attended by his family, President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders, according to a statement from Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, senior government officials, the leadership of Parliament, the judiciary, political leaders, security sector commanders and members of the diplomatic corps will also attend.