Colonel Magondu: Remembering the pilot of the ill-fated military helicopter

A family in Mathira, Nyeri County, is mourning the loss of their son who was among the nine military personnel who died alongside Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

Speaking to the Nation, the family of the late Major George Benson Kabui Magondu, who hailed from Kanjuri village, confirmed the death of their son.

A picture of the soldier, who was a pilot, trending online suggests he took a selfie with the military helicopter that later claimed his life.

His grandmother, Judy Nyokabi, said the family learnt of her grandson's death through the media before calling the relevant authorities for confirmation.

Called his seniors

"We got curious when we heard about the helicopter on TV because Kabui was a pilot, we called his seniors who confirmed the sad news," she said.

She says she received the sad news on Thursday night, adding that she could not come to terms with her grandson's death.

Major Magondu was from Mathira but his parents moved to Karemeno area in Nyandarua about 20 years ago.