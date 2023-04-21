Gachagua criticises Kenyattas over Mau Mau neglect, land troubles

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has apparently faulted the Kenyatta family for the neglect that freedom fighters have faced since the country gained independence in 1963.

Speaking on Friday to residents of Iruri village in Mathira constituency, Nyeri County, the DP accused people he did not name of amassing huge parcels of land without donating some to the former freedom fighters.

"I was so happy yesterday when I heard someone say that they are thinking of how to help the Mau Mau. Even if they have never helped them since 1963 and have never bothered, it's still not late. The Mau Mau and their descendants are suffering," Mr Gachagua said.

"They should return at least half of the parcels of land they took from Mau Mau. The vast parcels of land have over the years remained idle yet the Mau Mau and their children are being buried in public cemeteries.”

The DP neither named the people he was accusing nor gave names, but he appeared to be responding to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta who on Thursday said brilliant Kenyans who fought for the country's freedom had been neglected.

Speaking at her Muthaiga home on Thursday, while receiving Field Marshall Mary Muthoni, Mama Ngina regretted that the former freedom fighters had been abandoned.

"Look at her. She is the real freedom fighter, not the other ones. They went there and did a lot for this country," Mama Ngina said. "I request you to continue making peace in this country knowing well that we have brought it from far.”