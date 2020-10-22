Families of Mau Mau fighters in Meru get land documents

The Meru county government has issued 5,000 family members of Mau Mau freedom fighters living in Buuri Sub-County with land allotment letters.

Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Lands Executive Jeremiah Lenya and Sub-County Deputy Commissioner Aisha Kiva issued the land ownership documents to the Mau Mau war veterans and their descendants during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Timau Stadium.

Mr Murungi said it was a shame that many Mau Mau heroes have never been issued with documents for land they fought for during the freedom struggle.

“Descendants of Mau Mau were dumped here as squatters. So we said we shall work to give you the documents,” said Mr Murungi.

He said the National Land Commission, Lands Ministry and County Department of Lands collaborated in the process of identifying the families of those who fought for independence, but had not been given land ownership documents.

Impoverished

Ms Kiva and Mr Lenya represented the national and county governments respectively in ensuring the rightful descendants of Mau Mau heroes were issued with allotment documents.

The governor said the sub-county commissioner would ensure unscrupulous persons do not manipulate the system to deny the families their right to their land.

Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri noted that Musa Mwariama, one of the region’s most famous freedom fighters, was buried at Kaithe Kiambogo in the area.

He said he and Ms Kiva have been feeding the families every month, as most are impoverished.

“Every month we take blankets and food to them. Time has come to rescue those who live in slums in Buuri,” Mr Rindikiri said.

On Monday, Mr Murungi named two streets in honour of Field Marshal Mwariama and Field Marshal Baimungi.

He said naming of the streets in honour of the freedom fighters would not only recognise them but also serve as an encouragement to their families.

“My administration will also pay for National Hospital Insurance Fund for members of the family who are aged over 75 years,” the governor said.