David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Meru

Prime

Kin of freedom fighter Baimungi still pursuing land given by Jomo

By  David Muchui  &  Gitonga Marete

Mr Wilson Kiremi holds tightly and carefully the only piece of paper containing evidence that a 12,000-acre piece of land in Timau, Meru, may have been given to his late father and freedom fighter M’Marete M’Ikandi (Field Marshal Baimungi).

