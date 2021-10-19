Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga

Prime

Mau Mau, not yet free: A life of penury for this national hero

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

It’s 1953. Benson Njege is at Kiorugari village in Kirinyaga County, where he’s joined other men in a rebellion against the colonial government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.