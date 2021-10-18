Nandi seek Koitalel Samoei’s skull, artefacts

Koitalel Samoei arap Turgat Mausoleum

Francis Talam points to where Nandi leader Koitalel was killed at the Koitalel Samoei arap Turgat Mausoleum in Nandi Hills Town, Nandi County on September 30.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Barnabas Bii

A petition for the British to return the skull of legendary Nandi leader Koitalel Samoei and the quest for Sh20 billion compensation for atrocities committed when colonialists crushed the Nandi resistance will feature in today’s anniversary celebrations.

