Fresh graduates need mentor at workplace to show the way

Graduation

University graduates on their graduation day.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Khamasi Lewis

Communication and media technology student

Maseno University

What you need to know:

  • Fresh graduates often find themselves in a foreign territory the minute they enter the workplace.
  • The gaps are mainly due to work overload among lecturers and tutors, and a shortage of mentors.

Transition from student to employee can be daunting. Oftentimes, there’s a lack of work-readiness and guidance, which places young graduates at a disadvantage as they enter the job market.

