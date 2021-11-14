Fresh graduates need mentor at workplace to show the way

Transition from student to employee can be daunting. Oftentimes, there’s a lack of work-readiness and guidance, which places young graduates at a disadvantage as they enter the job market.

Students can perform and excel in everything they do at the university, but the minute they enter the workplace, they tend to find themselves in a foreign territory, especially when they have not completed an internship.

The gaps are mainly due to work overload among lecturers and tutors, and a shortage of mentors. If not addressed, lack of mentorship can lead to a skills gap, which affects the global competitiveness of Kenyan graduates and workforce.

Several studies have shown that, besides technical education, “soft skills” are critical for graduates to succeed as innovators, entrepreneurs, and workers. These include problem-solving, teamwork and communication.

Career networks

There is need for effective mentorship programmes to nurture skills, alongside classroom learning. It is critical that the gap between university and industry is bridged as this is key when it comes to employment.

Career coaching provides the mentee with an opportunity to connect with established professionals in their field as the young professionals build their career networks. It is useful to rely on networks that can help one adjust within the workplace.

The knowledge, tools and skill sets required in industry are constantly changing. The approaches used to solve problems last year and the ones we are using this year are not the same. Technology keeps changing and the knowledge and skills we learned in college four years ago many not be relevant in the job market today. Without mentorship, many graduates find it hard when they enter the job market.

Both the government and the private sector should invest more in mentorship. The link between academia and the job market should be strengthened.

No university and college programme should be accredited without a comprehensive mentorship component.

Lewis, 20, studies Communication and Media Technology at Maseno University in Kisumu.