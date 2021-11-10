You don’t need to change a thing; you are beautiful the way you are

I love myself; not because I am perfect, but because I have been trained to do so since I was a child.

Despite discouragement from people who seem to have issues with my skin tone and tiny frame, I have learned to accept myself.

My parents and teachers have been my biggest sources of encouragement. I have seen many young people who failed to accept themselves suffering from many complications that arose from body image issues.

Their tribulations have made me feel that there is need for the government, the church, NGOs and other stakeholders to invest in self-acceptance programmes targeting the youth.

Many members of this generation are undergoing body transformation to boost their confidence and please the society.

Some are applying chemicals on their skin, as others take pills, injections and even undergo elective plastic surgery.

Initially, the main purpose of plastic surgery was to improve appearance and reconstruction of facial and body tissue defects caused by illness, trauma or birth disorders. Nowadays, healthy, fit and energetic youth with money are the ones undergoing this medical procedure. Some were born female but want to be male and change their sex through surgery. In the process, they expose their bodies to harm, including cancer. It is duty of the parents to train their children to accept themselves from childhood.

It would do the young generation a lot of good if schools include self-acceptance and self-love lessons in the curriculum, especially those targeting adolescents. It is sad that some teachers exert pressure on young people to change their appearances.

Body shaming is a very big problem in Kenyan schools and colleges but no one seems to care.

Discrimination based on skin tone is also rampant in the job market, with some careers and positions reserved for people with ‘good looks’. The government should address these issues to save the young generation.

And to fellow youths, if you love yourself, please stop desiring to be someone else. You are wonderfully and fearfully made!