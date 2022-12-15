Freedom fighter Tom Mboya family mourning first daughter

The family of renowned scholar and trade unionist Tom Mboya is mourning the loss of his first born daughter Rosemary Alakie Mboya.

She succumbed to breast cancer at a Nairobi hospital and will be buried by on December, 22, 2022.

Rosemary 69, who bears a striking resemblance to her trade unionist father who also served as a minister during the Jomo Kenyatta era, was known to have followed into her father’s footstep for being generous and in the forefront in fighting poverty in the society.

" Although she was very strict, she was a very loving person with a very big smile," said Pamela Obonyo-Rosemary's sister.

Ms Obonyo said her sister was a role model not only to the family but to the society.

“I only want my sister to be recognised as yes, the legends daughter but also a very good person in the society,” said Ms Obonyo.

In life she wanted to honour her father and she contributed to building her father’s monument, she added.

“My sister was generous, an interesting story teller, a teacher, a counsellor. There is so much I can say about her but I will miss her warmth as a person," she said.

Mboya was a Kenyan trade unionist, educator, Pan-Africanist, independence activist and a statesman.

He was one of Kenya's founding fathers who led the negotiations for independence at the Lancaster House Conference.

He was instrumental in forming Kenya's independence party, the Kenya African National Union (Kanu), where he served as its first secretary-general.

When Kenya gained independence on December 12 1964, he was appointed the Economic Planning and Development Ministry.