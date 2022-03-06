Machakos politician Paul Ngei.

Machakos politician Paul Ngei.If you want to understand the art of bargaining in politics you have to look at the fortunes of Paul Ngei after APP.

Voter trading: How Paul Ngei sold his block to Mzee Jomo Kenyatta

By  John Kamau

  • These days, unlike in 1963, we also have certificate-parties and briefcase-parties.
  • Other politicians are voter brokers who legally bargain for themselves.





 

Once upon a time, there lived a voters’ trader known as Paul Ngei. Ngei had a political party – the African People’s Party (APP). He used it well in 1963 to bargain for his place within the Jomo Kenyatta government. That way, he made sure that he was not eclipsed into political oblivion by Tom Mboya. And that gave him a ticket to do what he wanted.

