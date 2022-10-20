Our heroes’ sacrifices inspire all

Mashujaa Day was initially commemorated as Kenyatta Day, named after Kenya’s First President Jomo Kenyatta.

It was the day that Kenyatta and five others—Achieng’ Oneko, Bildad Kaggia, Fred Kubai, Kung’u Karumba and Paul Ngei—were arrested by the colonial administration for their involvement in the resistance to British invasion and rule.

Since the struggle involved many others, such as the Mau Mau fighters and other resistance movements all over the country, besides the “Kapenguria Six”, it was only right that the holiday was renamed “Mashujaa Day” (Kiswahili for “Heroes Day”) to accommodate all our Independence heroes.

These are people who, with way less sophisticated weapons than the colonialists, decided that the brutality of the British on our people was too much and it had to stop, no matter the price.

Most of them paid the ultimate price: they were executed in their defence of our land and people. These are heroes worth commemorating and honouring.

The story of our forefathers and mothers who went into the forest to fight for the sovereignty, freedom and dignity of African posterity teaches us the value of selflessness and loyalty to our people and nation of Kenya.

Their selflessness plays out in the fact that they fought not just to survive the day but ensure that future generations—including us—could walk freely on our land and reap the plenty that is, definitely, found within our borders.

I want this to challenge everyone alive today, in public service and in the private sector.

Your position is not meant for self-gratification but to build a better country that serves the current generation equally and promises a great future for our offspring. Don’t be selfish and corrupt, and with ethnic bias.

Don’t be nepotistic or unfairly favouring. Treat everyone the way you want your relations to be treated by someone in your position.

If handling public funds, behave the same way you would want an employee in your private business to—with integrity.

In a country like ours, where democracy has been growing impressively, it’s important to honour the heroes of the Second Liberation, who ensured that, after attaining self-rule, Kenyans can express themselves in a safe space without fear.

We remember the champions of democracy such as Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Tom Mboya, J. M. Kariuki, Argwings Kodhek, Charles Rubia, Kenneth Matiba, President Mwai Kibaki and other departed heroes.

Among those still with us are former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Siaya Governor James Orengo and former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

These people fought hard to make Kenya a haven of democracy. We honour and salute their sacrifices.

Our disciplined forces are the most under-sung heroes. Best described, while it is human nature to run away from danger—a reflex reaction—these men and women will be running towards it, to subdue it and keep everyone safe.

Save for a few elements who feel entitled to “chai” (bribe), this family of brave men and women should be accorded maximum respect and honour.

Let us honour the Kenya Defence Forces, soldiers, for protecting our nation from external threats; National Intelligence Service for ensuring danger is detected and thwarted; DCI for making it hard for criminals to run free; and Judiciary for upholding justice, among others.

Citizenry

A nation is as good as its citizenry. Every Kenyan who wakes up in the morning to go to work is a national hero and treasure.

Every Kenyan who dutifully and holistically pays their taxes is a nation-building hero who should feel recognised and appreciated on this great day.

To our sportsmen and women who have flown the Kenyan flag high on the global stage, feel honoured.

All the staff of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should be applauded for their patriotic duty.

These men and women work under very difficult circumstances during electoral seasons.

They withstand pressure to be biased, some face intimidation and others experience physical harm, all in a bid to sway them in ways that may subvert the will of the people.

Others pay the ultimate price for their patriotism. This is a great sacrifice.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta deserves honour for his 10-year service to the nation, presiding over a peaceful transition of power.

For all the work he did, most notably on infrastructure and healthcare expansion, he should be saluted.

As we mark this day, let us intently interrogate the spirit of selflessness and duty to the country that inspired these men and women to go against the grain and achieve the hitherto inconceivable feats, not for their selfish gain but for the nation.

Let us be guided and inspired by their character to be patriots who build a better country for both the present and future generations. Happy Mashujaa Day, Shujaa!