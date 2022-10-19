Let us celebrate the living ‘mashujaa’

On the 59th Mashujaa Day, we must recognise the contributions of Kenyans towards preserving peace in the recent elections.

The electorate shunned negative ethnicity and divisive party politics, instead focusing on service delivery from the elected leadership.

Kenya has weathered a difficult history of violent tribal clashes arising from negative ethnicity, with the 2007 post-election violence standing out.

Those who stood up for peace and employed diplomacy to put the situation in control, despite not being Kenyans—such as former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete—are our heroes.

The willingness of the people to articulate their grievances, and their aggressiveness to provide solutions to challenges such as drought, and scarcity of water and food, are heroic traits.

Yes, it is in tandem with the nobility and intention of the Founding Fathers.

These are individuals who successfully fought against colonial segregation and brutality and articulated the grievances of fellow black natives to the colonial government.

Education provided leading lights such as President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and others who fought for their land, the Kenya we cherish.

This is the land endowed with resources and fertile for agriculture and also a rich cultural diversity. Tourism is integral to earning foreign exchange.

Then-young people such as Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi did great things for the country.

The likes of President Mwai Kibaki, Prof George Saitoti, and John Michuki brought ‘hygiene’ into our politics and systems with a clear impact.

For instance, food security, education, infrastructure and unity were enhanced by their humanity and quality leadership.

Because of quality education, our teachers produce professionals who are up to the task in the world labour market.

In healthcare, our doctors were exemplary during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Immense talent across generations has seen the West call us the home of talents.

Athletes such as Eliud Kipchoge, Catherine Ndereba, Ezekiel Kemboi and David Rudisha have built upon the foundation laid by Kipchoge Keino and his generation.

Footballers like Victor Wanyama, Denis Oliech, MacDonald Mariga and Kenneth Muguna have made the country proud globally.

These are, indeed, mashujaa.

I salute the security forces for their enviable success in preserving peace and order within our borders and the sacrifices they make—including laying their life on the line—so as to protect the mwananchi to go about their activities without fear.