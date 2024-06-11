Atwoli re-elected to ILO, becomes body's longest-serving member

Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been re-elected for a record fifth time as a Titular Member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Governing Body in Geneva, Switzerland.

Atwoli was re-elected during an election held on Monday at the ongoing 112th Session of the International Labour Conference.

Mr Atwoli garnered 97 votes out of 130.

This means that Mr Atwoli will continue representing workers in the ILO Governing Body for another three years.

Longest-serving member

His re-election sets a new record as he becomes the first representative to hold the position for the fifth time.

“This historic re-election not only marks my continued commitment to the international labour movement but also establishes me as the longest-serving member of the ILO Governing Body and I don’t take it for granted,” Mr Atwoli said while reacting to the news.

ILO is a United Nations agency devoted to promoting social justice and internationally recognised human and labour rights, pursuing its founding mission that labour peace is essential to prosperity.

Mr Atwoli has been the Secretary General of Cotu for more than two decades now.

“All these appointments reflect the trust that workers in Kenya, and beyond, have in me, in regards with to contributing to the governance and strategic direction of key institutions in Kenya and beyond.

Inspire positive change

"It also speaks to the broad expertise and the years of experience that I have acquired while serving workers worldwide,” Mr Atwoli said.

As he embarks on his fifth term in office, Mr Atwoli has expressed his confidence that under his leadership, he will continue to inspire positive change and advance the cause of workers’ rights on the global stage.

“As a key figure in the ongoing efforts to champion workers' rights, social justice, and economic development, I will ensure that the rights and welfare of workers, globally, are upheld and respected,” he said.