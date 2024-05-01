Atwoli to Ruto: Give workers 22.5pc pay rise to cushion them from tough times

President William Ruto led Kenyan workers in celebrating the 59th Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Lang'ata, Nairobi.

The President, who is a lover of Kaunda suits, donned one in purple, in solidarity with the workers' union which has adopted it as its official colour.

The event comes at a time when Confederation of Trade Unions (Cotu) boss Francis Atwoli has been under siege by Fazul Mohamed, the director-general of the Private Security Regulatory Authority.

Mohamed, who rejected Atwoli’s invite to attend the Labour Day fete, has called for an audit of all remittances by 1.3 million guards.

In his speech, Atwoli asked President Ruto for a pay rise for Kenyan workers.

“We ask President Ruto to consider announcing a 22.5 percent increment on general wage as it happened in 1972 to cushion working Kenyans from harsh economic realities. We are asking for 22.5 per cent, or whatever other number the President has in his pocket,” he said.

Later, in his speech, President Ruto announced that he has directed Labour CS Florence Bore to work with state agencies to see how to effect a 6 per cent rise in the minimum wage.

Atwoli also said he is going nowhere and dismissed his critics.

He also defended how Cotu has gone about the ongoing strikes, including that of doctors and clinical officers.

“We have moved from issues of advocacy, agitation and songs to impress upon dialogue between us and employers. This year alone I have signed more than 44 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) to cushion workers from the high cost of living,” Atwoli said.

The President arrived and was welcomed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

This is the second time for the president to attend Labour Day celebrations since he ascended to power in 2022.

In his speech, the governor assured the residents that he is fine despite the backlash and criticism from a section of MPs, mostly from the ruling UDA side.

Sakaja defends Atwoli

“They have started to provoke you, but you must stand strong and firm because this is normal politics. You must be respected,” Sakaja said.

The county boss noted that Nairobi has been hardly hit by the heavy rains, calling upon the residents living near the rivers to move out.

"This year's Labour day comes at a time when we are grabbing a lot of challenges in our country. It comes at a time when we have lost many lives," Sakaja said.

Sakaja: I pray that God gives flood victims strength and fortitude