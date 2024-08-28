Breaking: Samburu ex-Governor Lenolkulal convicted for corruptly receiving more than Sh83m, denied bail

Samburu ex-Governor Lenolkulal convicted for corruptly receiving more than Sh83m, denied bail

Former Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court where he has been convicted for corruptly receiving over Sh83 million from the same County Government he led. 

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyagaresi | Nation

By  Nation Reporter

Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has been convicted of corruptly receiving more than Sh83 million from the devolved unit for the supply of fuel and oil products by using proxies.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki found that the former governor acted in conflict of interest and used businessman Hesbon Ndathi as a proxy to continue trading with the county government he led. 

"I arrive at the conclusion that the prosecution has proven without reasonable doubt that the accused persons are guilty," he said Wednesday.

The defence had requested that the accused persons be released on bail pending sentencing, but the court decided in favour of the prosecution which had asked Mr Nzioki not to consider it.

"I do not find it appropriate to accord the accused persons bail. While I appreciate their good behaviour in court, I quash that request," he said.  

Sentencing will be done tomorrow (Thursday) at 10:30am.

