Former prisons boss Isaiah Osugo dies

Former Prisons Commissioner General Isaiah Osugo is dead.

Osugo died on Monday at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for two weeks.

His nephew Boniface Kengere said the former Prisons boss succumbed to cancer complications at 9.30pm.

“He had battled cancer for about two years. After the August 2022 General elections, he was taken to India for specialised treatment. He came back, but his health deteriorated in the last two weeks and was taken to Nairobi hospital,” said Mr Kerenge, who is also a political scientist.

Mr Kerenge revealed that they took Mr Osugo to the Nairobi Hospital two weeks ago and was admitted there, but he succumbed to his illness.

“He initially had liver cancer, but towards the end, he developed multiple organ failure,” he informed.

Commissioner Osugo served the correctional department after his appointment by the late President Mwai Kibaki.

He was initially the Nairobi Provincial Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Chief replacing Gilbert Omondi who retired.

A statement from the Presidential Press Service at the time also named George Macgoye as the deputy Prisons Commissioner.

The late Osugo hails from Bobasi constituency in Kisii County and has been described as an extraordinary person who played his role diligently.