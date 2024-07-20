Check our website, Ford Foundation tells GoK on requested funding data

The Ford Foundation has denied claims by the Kenyan government that it is funding 16 civil society organisations to topple President William Ruto's government.

The American charity, which reportedly has an endowment of $16 billion (Sh2 trillion) and 10 regional offices in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, said its funding of local organisations was transparent.

In a brief response posted on its website following claims by the government that it was funding Kenyan organisations to the tune of Sh752 million to destabilise the country, the foundation said: "As a charitable foundation with a global presence, our grant-making is transparent and readily available on our website, www.fordfondation.org."

The government, through Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei, had demanded a report on its funding in Kenya.

In a letter to the president of the New York-based Ford Foundation, Darren Walker, the PS said there had been some unexplained fast-track grants amounting to $1.49 million (Sh194 million) in the last month alone.

According to the PS, those funded to destabilise the country include Africa Uncensored Limited (Project Mulika) ($250,000), Women's Link Worldwide ($750,000), Centre for Resource Mobilization and Development ($20,000), Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative ($220,000), Kenya Human Rights Commission ($600,000), Open Institute Trust ($100,000), Africa Centre for Open Governance ($200,000) and Transparency International ($300,000).

Other beneficiaries include The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA) ($200,000), National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (K) ($257,000), Shinning Hope for Communities Inc. ($2,050,000), Coalition for Grassroots Human Rights Defenders Kenya ($250,000), Community Aid International ($100,000), Mzalendo Trust ($335,000), Usikimye (Femicide) ($30,000), and Citizens Advancement Initiative ($150,000).

“Most of the grantees have been at the centre of the Anti-Finance Bill protests and the subsequent anarchic mobilisations that have sought to upend the peace and security of the state,” said the PS in a letter dated July 18.

The PS claimed that the protesters were out to overthrow the democratically elected government of Kenya.

But the Ford Foundation denied the claims in its response, saying, “Our database shows where our funds go, as well as highlights from our rich history in East Africa and around the world.”

The foundation said it was within the constitutional rights of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country without violence.

However, the foundation condemned any action or speech that is "hateful or advocates violence against any institution, individual or community".

The foundation said it would remain committed to its more than 60-year historic legacy of tackling inequality and building a future based on justice.

"We remain ever committed to building on the legacy of the Ford Foundation's more than 60 years in the region so that Kenyans can unlock opportunities that extend to all."