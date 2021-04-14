Justice William Ouko
Search for CJ: For judge Ouko, justice is final product of court

By  SEKOU OWINO

  • Justice Ouko started his career as a district magistrate of the second class after his admission as an advocate in 1987. 
  • He rose to the office of Chief Court Administrator and was appointed High Court Registrar in 2002.

Justice William Ouko’s candidacy to the office of Chief Justice is not an ordinary one. It is not just about his personal hopes. Any judicial Officer of whichever level must look to the candidacy of Justice William Ouko with some level of personal interest and excitable sentiment. If Justice William Ouko were to emerge after the series of interviews as the Chief Justice-designate, then it would be an affirmation for all judicial officers that it does not matter where you started, only your ambition and personal motivation will be your limit.

