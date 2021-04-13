Justice Nduma Nderi
Search for CJ: Why you can’t write off Justice Nduma Nderi

By  SEKOU OWINO

What you need to know:

  • Justice Nderi has demonstrated that he is not wedded to any positions or legal results based on history and association 
  • Labour court judge has a constellation of legal and other abilities and varied experiences. 

Justice Matthews Nduma Nderi seeks to make the leap from a judge of the Employment and Labour Relations Court to the Chief Officer of the Judiciary as a whole, that is, the office of the Chief Justice.

