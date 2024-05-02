Food insecurity: Farmers stare at losses as acres of crop destroyed

North Rift region farmers are counting heavy losses after floods submerged acres of crops.

Wheat farmers in the region are unable to continue planting after their machinery got stuck in the farms. Similarly, maize farmers have had to suspend the application of top-dressing fertiliser to avoid having it washed away.

“Wheat production is a mechanical process, and the rain has made it impossible to move in the farms, delaying the crop’s planting and subjecting us to huge losses,” said Jackson Kosgei, a wheat farmer in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County.

“The heavy downpour will wash away the top-dressing fertiliser, which will cause farmers to incur additional costs,” said Joshua Kwambai from Elgeyo.

Several acres of tomatoes, vegetables and passion fruit have also been swept by water in lower parts of Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Trans-Nzoia and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties.

Horticulture farmers are further facing market access challenges after the floods rendered most roads impassable.

“Our food crops are likely to rot in the farms as we cannot access markets due to the pathetic state of roads,” said Rachael Chematia from Chesongoch, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, mudslides have been reported in parts of Elgeyo Marakwet and Bungoma counties.

“Some food crops have been damaged by floods in Soy South and Metkei wards in Keiyo sub-county and parts of Bungoma,” said Oscar Okumu, the Head of Kenya Red Cross in the North Rift region.

In West Pokot, farmers have suffered heavy crop losses due to the floods. The worst-hit areas are Kodich and Konyao wards, where the ongoing heavy rains destroyed over 30 acres of food crops, including maize, sorghum, groundnuts, bananas, vegetables, and millet.

Source of income

“I depend on the crops as a source of income, but they have been swept away by floods, and I wonder where I will get money to pay school fees for my children,” said Celestine Cheyech, one of the affected farmers.

Mr Michael Adutonguro, a farmer whose 15 acres of maize were destroyed, said he will need to borrow money to feed his family of six until the next harvest.

“All the soil nutrients have been washed away, yet we used a lot of farm inputs in the farms. We have no hope at the moment. I had to borrow money to cultivate my land; now I’ll have to repay the loan yet the crops are damaged,” he told the Nation.

West Pokot County Red Cross Coordinator Scholastic Kapello said they have distributed blankets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets and bar soaps to families affected by floods. She added that they will partner with other stakeholders to help affected farmers in the region recover.

In Trans Nzoia County, the agriculture department is on high alert for possible damage to maize and other food crops.

“Although no damage has been reported on food crops by floods, my department is on high alert in case it happens,” said Agriculture executive Phanice Khatundi.