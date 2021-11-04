Focusing on your happiness? Here’s a science ‘happy hour’

Happy teenagers

Happiness varies from one person to the other.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Joseph Kiarie

What you need to know:

  • For some, happiness just entails the little things; seeing your loved one smile or seeing your favourite team win a game.
  • For others, it may be in the form of achieving goals, being congratulated on a job well done or receiving words of affirmation.

As I grow older, I have become more interested in discovering what happiness entails.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.