First Kenyan to disclose HIV status dies at 63

Dr Joe Muriuki

Dr Joe Muriuki gestures during an interview at his home in Ruiru on August 26, 2021. He was the first Kenyan to talk openly about his HIV/Aids status.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

Dr Joe Muriuki, the first Kenyan to come out openly about his HIV status, has died.

