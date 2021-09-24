Dr Joe Muriuki: He didn't shy away from HIV fight, now he's battling cancer

Dr Joe Muriuki

Dr Joe Muriuki gestures during an interview at his home along the Ruiru Bypass on August 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

After weeks of calls, we finally agreed on an interview date with Dr Joe Muriuki.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.