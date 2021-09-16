How cancer, poverty are driving suicide cases in Bomet

Mr Malel Langat, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) National Executive Council (NEC) member (right) with Mr Mathias Langat, the Sotik KNUT Executive Secretary at a past event. Mr Malel has called on the government to employ professional counselors and post them to schools with a view to curbing cases of suicides among learners.


Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

When Jack* (not his real name) was diagnosed with a terminal illness at Tenwek hospital in February, he lost hope in life and went into depression.

