Study links falling HIV cases in Kisumu to PrEP uptake

PrEP

Kisumu County Aids and STIs Coordinator Eunice Kinyua noted that Kisumu is now counting on the drug to reduce the number of Human Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV) infections.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Angeline Ochieng

What you need to know:

  • The county has for a long time been engaged in a number of public health interventions such as use of condoms, abstinence and use of anti-retrovirals for those already infected to help in the disease management.

Kisumu County has recorded a higher number of discordant couples over the past five years due to increased access to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a new report shows.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.