Firms seek millions after Sh22bn schools project is halted

Mnyenzeni Primary School

Pupils at the dilapidated Mnyenzeni Primary School in 2008. The suspended World Bank project was to uplift such schools by building new classrooms. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • The project was to enable Kenya construct classrooms, laboratories, toilets and other infrastructure in thousands of schools.
  • But a move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to suspend the project in January has left it in jeopardy.


Kenya’s move to suspend a Sh22 billion World Bank project for improvement of secondary school infrastructure has exposed taxpayers to losses as the government would have to pay a number of companies millions in compensation.

