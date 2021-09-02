Kenya, World Bank at loggerheads over Sh22bn schools project

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to stop all infrastructure development in secondary schools under a Sh22.8 billion World Bank project has set Kenya on a collision course with the global financier.

The bank has warned Kenya that procurement for the project may have to be done afresh, after the government stopped the release of funds for it.

Under a deal with Kenya, the bank was to provide Sh22.8 billion between 2017 and 2023 to improve infrastructure in secondary schools so they could absorb all primary school leavers.

Schools in 110 sub-counties in 30 counties were to benefit.

The project also included helping the government to hire and train teachers, provide scholarships to needy learners and customise a curriculum.

Needs analysis

But in January, President Kenyatta directed Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to stop the release of funds for construction under the project, citing a needs analysis in secondary schools.

The government study was completed and sources in the Education ministry now say emphasis has shifted to getting all primary school leavers to join secondary schools.

While Prof Magoha denied that the World Bank-funded Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (Seqip) had been suspended when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Education Committee last month, the Nation has seen the confidential directive issued to the CS ordering that all payments under the scheme be halted.

The World Bank in April warned Kenya that delays in signing contracts with construction companies could now render the procurement process void, and stall the project that was intended to be completed by 2023.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua wrote to Prof Magoha on January 26, stating that the Executive was crafting a policy response to problems affecting secondary education, and that it was necessary to halt all development projects in the course of the analysis.

Mr Kinyua said in the letter that the government’s plan to enrol all primary school finishers in secondary schools had strained infrastructure and the needs of each school needed to be analysed.

“By significantly increasing access to education, the 100 per cent transition from primary school to secondary school has occasioned strain on school infrastructure in most learning institutions across Kenya,” Mr Kinyua said in the presidential directive.

“It is directed… that the Cabinet Secretary for Education and the Principal Secretary for Education to halt and place in abeyance the disbursement of resources committed by the government through development partners under the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project.”

Mr Kinyua also directed Prof Magoha to analyse each public secondary school and submit a report on infrastructure needs in by February 6, 2021.

In April, the World Bank wrote to Treasury CS Ukur Yatani, raising concerns that companies picked to build classrooms and other infrastructure were yet to sign contracts.

World Bank country director Keith Hansen warned that continued delays could see the project fail to meet its 2023 completion timeline and lead to the restarting of the procurement process.

Mr Hansen said the bank was satisfied with the procurement process that identified 17 contractors to put up infrastructure but was concerned the execution of the project had slowed down.

“The Bank has reviewed and cleared bid evaluation reports for these processes. However, we note with concern that, to date, the contracts have not been signed. This delay in signing of contracts presents both a risk to maintaining the integrity of the procurement process followed to date and is not in compliance with the agreed procurement guidelines for the project, as well as jeopardizing the timely achievement of the project objective,” he said.

“We also note that project resources have been allocated in this year’s national budget for these infrastructure improvements which are at risk of not being utilised. Any further delay could risk a potential declaration of mis-procurement and require restarting the whole process.”

The selected 17 contractors were to build classrooms, dining halls, toilets and laboratories, among other facilities.

In the financial year that ended on June 30, the government failed to release Sh1.38 billion to the contractors on time, a move that could now jeopardise the secondary school improvement project and hamper Kenya’s relations with the World Bank.

Prof Magoha admitted to lawmakers that the government was yet to sign contracts with companies hired for the project but insisted everything was on course.

“The ministry is committed to the provision of infrastructure under Seqip. The ministry has, however, not signed any contracts so far but is committed to ensuring that all the necessary processes are completed as per procurement laws and regulations applying to the project,” he said.

Last month, Prof Magoha told the National Assembly that his ministry had provided more than 6.5 million textbooks to learners between Standard Seven and Form Four.

He added that the government had spent at least Sh8.2 billion to improve infrastructure in several schools. The project will see 1,843 toilet blocks put up in 1,783 schools. At least 962 classrooms will also be built in 562 schools.

Contractors will also build 859 laboratories in 785 schools, with 60 special-needs schools also being set up across the country.

Through the Equity Foundation Group, the government has given scholarships to 18,000 learners since 2020, Prof Magoha told lawmakers.

Rolling out a competency-based curriculum cost Sh1.2 billion, while assessing students in the curriculum has gobbled up Sh800 million.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi asked the Education ministry what steps were being taken to ensure that the project did not collapse.